Watch: NCT 127 Goes Hard In Dance Practice Video For 'Blingy'

NCT 127 is back with another exciting dance practice video!

On September 5, NCT 127 released the official dance practice video for “Blingy,” the title track of their new studio album of the same name.

The video offers a full view of the members’ powerful dance moves and cool formations throughout the choreography for the song, including their now-viral intro.

Check out NCT 127’s new dance practice video for “Blingy” below!

Watch NCT’s Johnny in his currently airing variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jaehyun’s drama “Dear.M” below:

Watch Now