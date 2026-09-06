BTS's 'ARIRANG' Climbs Back Up UK's Official Albums Chart + Becomes Their 1st Album To Chart For 24 Weeks

Nearly six months after its release, BTS’s latest album is climbing back up the charts in the United Kingdom!

This week, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that BTS’s fifth studio album “ARIRANG” had jumped to No. 83 in its 24th consecutive week on the Official Albums Chart.

“ARIRANG,” which debuted at No. 1 on the chart back in March, is now BTS’s first album ever to spend 24 weeks on the Official Albums Chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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