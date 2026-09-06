KATSEYE Sets Personal Record On UK's Official Albums Chart With 'WILD' + 'Animal' Rises On Singles Chart

KATSEYE’s latest release is going strong in the United Kingdom!

This week, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s third EP “WILD” had climbed back up to No. 22 on its Official Albums Chart.

“WILD,” which debuted at No. 2 two weeks ago, has now become KATSEYE’s first album ever to spend three weeks on the Official Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, the group’s pre-release single “Animal” climbed back up to No. 16 in its sixth week on the Official Singles Chart. “Animal,” which peaked at No. 12 two weeks ago, currently holds the record for KATSEYE’s highest-ranking song on the chart to date.

KATSEYE’s title track “Hootie Frutti” also ranked No. 33 in its third consecutive week on the Official Singles Chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!