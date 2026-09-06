Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 1

Music
Sep 06, 2026
by edward1849

CORTIS’s “REDRED” regained the top spot this week, making it the song’s 11th week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” is down one spot to No. 2. Moving up three spots to No. 3 is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 9 is NCT 127’s “Blingy,” the title track from their seventh album of the same name. “Blingy” is a hip hop track that captures the group’s resolve to showcase the best performance as well as their pride for their team.

HYBE’s rookie girl group TUIDE’s debut track “SUN KISS” is up 40 spots to No. 10. “SUN KISS” is a song that captures the moment of trusting in and expressing one’s own voice and senses.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (+2) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+2) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+4) Bloody Paradise
    Image of Bloody Paradise
    Album: THE SIN : BLISS
    Artist/Band: ENHYPEN
    • Music: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko
    • Lyrics: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 13 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (–) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (+1) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (+34) BiiiG
    Image of BiiiG
    Album: BiiiG
    Artist/Band: BIGBANG
    • Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY
    • Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 42 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (new) Blingy
    Image of Blingy
    Album: BLINGY
    Artist/Band: NCT 127
    • Music: Benjmn, Villanueva, Houston
    • Lyrics: Cho Yun Kyoung, WUTAN
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (new) SUN KISS
    Image of SUN KISS
    Album: TUNE & PLAY
    Artist/Band: TUIDE
    • Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani
    • Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-4) It’s Me ILLIT
12 (-3) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
13 (new) BORN DIRE ALPHA DRIVE ONE
14 (-4) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
15 (-13) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet
16 (-2) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
17 (new) SAUCIN’ NEXZ
18 (-7) This & That Stray Kids
19 (-4) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
20 (-3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
21 (-9) Less than a lover Jennie
22 (-6) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
23 (-10) Vitamin ME fromis_9
24 (new) Without Wings SF9
25 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
26 (-8) SWIM BTS
27 (-7) BANG BANG IVE
28 (-3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
29 (-8) Scenario ONEWE
30 (-8) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
31 (+2) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM
32 (-1) Drowning WOODZ
33 (new) can’t go back ODD YOUTH
34 (-6) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
35 (-5) Tonight Kim Jae Joong
36 (-7) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
37 (-3) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
38 (+6) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
39 (+10) 푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon) Lee Suhyun
40 (new) Buddy You Dayeon
41 (-6) HOTLINE (feat. Bobby) Mashiro
42 (new) 여름의 속도 (Speed of Summer) Winter
43 (new) JADED B THE HOOD
44 (new) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty
45 (-10) Love Love Love Epik High
46 (-1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
47 (-8) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR
48 (new) 괜찮다고 말해줄 걸 그랬어 (I Should’ve Said) So Soo Bin
49 (-11) 막차 (Last bus) Splayit
50 (new) 초대 (Invitation (feat. HUTA)) Nam You Joung


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
Hearts2Hearts
KiiiKiii
NCT 127
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
TUIDE
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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