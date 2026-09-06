Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 1
CORTIS’s “REDRED” regained the top spot this week, making it the song’s 11th week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!
KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” is down one spot to No. 2. Moving up three spots to No. 3 is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 9 is NCT 127’s “Blingy,” the title track from their seventh album of the same name. “Blingy” is a hip hop track that captures the group’s resolve to showcase the best performance as well as their pride for their team.
HYBE’s rookie girl group TUIDE’s debut track “SUN KISS” is up 40 spots to No. 10. “SUN KISS” is a song that captures the moment of trusting in and expressing one’s own voice and senses.
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1 (+2) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (+2) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (+4) Bloody Paradise
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 13 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (–) BAD
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
7 (+1) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
8 (+34) BiiiG
- Chart Info
- 42 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Blingy
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (new) SUN KISS
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-4)
|It’s Me
|ILLIT
|12 (-3)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|13 (new)
|BORN DIRE
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|14 (-4)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|15 (-13)
|Surfin’ Boy
|Red Velvet
|16 (-2)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|17 (new)
|SAUCIN’
|NEXZ
|18 (-7)
|This & That
|Stray Kids
|19 (-4)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|20 (-3)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|21 (-9)
|Less than a lover
|Jennie
|22 (-6)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|23 (-10)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|24 (new)
|Without Wings
|SF9
|25 (-1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|26 (-8)
|SWIM
|BTS
|27 (-7)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|28 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|29 (-8)
|Scenario
|ONEWE
|30 (-8)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|31 (+2)
|BOOMPALA
|LE SSERAFIM
|32 (-1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|33 (new)
|can’t go back
|ODD YOUTH
|34 (-6)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|35 (-5)
|Tonight
|Kim Jae Joong
|36 (-7)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|37 (-3)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|38 (+6)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|39 (+10)
|푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon)
|Lee Suhyun
|40 (new)
|Buddy
|You Dayeon
|41 (-6)
|HOTLINE (feat. Bobby)
|Mashiro
|42 (new)
|여름의 속도 (Speed of Summer)
|Winter
|43 (new)
|JADED
|B THE HOOD
|44 (new)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|45 (-10)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|46 (-1)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|47 (-8)
|VIRAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|48 (new)
|괜찮다고 말해줄 걸 그랬어 (I Should’ve Said)
|So Soo Bin
|49 (-11)
|막차 (Last bus)
|Splayit
|50 (new)
|초대 (Invitation (feat. HUTA))
|Nam You Joung
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%