Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 1

CORTIS’s “REDRED” regained the top spot this week, making it the song’s 11th week overall at No. 1. Congratulations to CORTIS!

KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off” is down one spot to No. 2. Moving up three spots to No. 3 is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 9 is NCT 127’s “Blingy,” the title track from their seventh album of the same name. “Blingy” is a hip hop track that captures the group’s resolve to showcase the best performance as well as their pride for their team.

HYBE’s rookie girl group TUIDE’s debut track “SUN KISS” is up 40 spots to No. 10. “SUN KISS” is a song that captures the moment of trusting in and expressing one’s own voice and senses.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 1 1 (+2) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+2) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (+4) Bloody Paradise Album: THE SIN : BLISS Artist/Band: ENHYPEN Music: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko Lyrics: Curtis, Beal, Lewis, Gaeko Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 13 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (–) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+1) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (+34) BiiiG Album: BiiiG Artist/Band: BIGBANG Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 42 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

9 (new) Blingy Album: BLINGY Artist/Band: NCT 127 Music: Benjmn, Villanueva, Houston Lyrics: Cho Yun Kyoung, WUTAN Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (new) SUN KISS Album: TUNE & PLAY Artist/Band: TUIDE Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-4) It’s Me ILLIT 12 (-3) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 13 (new) BORN DIRE ALPHA DRIVE ONE 14 (-4) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 15 (-13) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet 16 (-2) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 17 (new) SAUCIN’ NEXZ 18 (-7) This & That Stray Kids 19 (-4) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 20 (-3) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 21 (-9) Less than a lover Jennie 22 (-6) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 23 (-10) Vitamin ME fromis_9 24 (new) Without Wings SF9 25 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 26 (-8) SWIM BTS 27 (-7) BANG BANG IVE 28 (-3) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 29 (-8) Scenario ONEWE 30 (-8) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 31 (+2) BOOMPALA LE SSERAFIM 32 (-1) Drowning WOODZ 33 (new) can’t go back ODD YOUTH 34 (-6) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 35 (-5) Tonight Kim Jae Joong 36 (-7) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 37 (-3) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 38 (+6) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 39 (+10) 푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon) Lee Suhyun 40 (new) Buddy You Dayeon 41 (-6) HOTLINE (feat. Bobby) Mashiro 42 (new) 여름의 속도 (Speed of Summer) Winter 43 (new) JADED B THE HOOD 44 (new) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 45 (-10) Love Love Love Epik High 46 (-1) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 47 (-8) VIRAL BOYNEXTDOOR 48 (new) 괜찮다고 말해줄 걸 그랬어 (I Should’ve Said) So Soo Bin 49 (-11) 막차 (Last bus) Splayit 50 (new) 초대 (Invitation (feat. HUTA)) Nam You Joung





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%