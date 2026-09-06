Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min's Chemistry Shines On Set Of BL Drama 'Summertime'

New BL drama “Summertime” has unveiled a making-of video for episodes 3 and 4!

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

After filming a smoking scene, Kim Do Min reassures, “It’s not a cigarette, everyone. I don’t smoke.” Later, Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho get playful as they practice wrapping a bandage on each other. Outdoors, after Seong In Ho accidentally drops a ladybug from a staff, he helps pick it back up, only to get shocked by it flying away.

Together with the director, Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho perfect their romantic scenes together, paying close attention to the details. After the ramen sene, Kim Do Min proudly shows how none of it splashed on his white shirt, saying, “Do Hyun had good control.” However, in contrast, Seong In Ho shows off where the ramen splashed on his shirt.

Check out the video below!

While waiting for more episodes, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

Watch Now



