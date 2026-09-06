Winners Of 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards

The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards was a star-studded event!

On September 6, the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards took place at KINTEX in Ilsan. The SPOTV K-Pop Awards aims to carry on the legacy of the Circle Chart Music Awards by combining objective evaluations based on Circle Chart data with global voting by fans all around the world.

This year’s Best Song of the Year went to KiiiKiii, while the Best Artist of the Year went to AKMU, and the Best Album of the Year went to BTS. AND2BLE snagged two group awards with Best New Artist and Artist of the Year (Bonsang) as well as three individual awards.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Next Generation: CLOSE YOUR EYES, IDID

Global New Wave: cosmosy, POW, xikers

Global Connect: RESCENE, MODYSSEY, 82MAJOR

Best New Artist: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE

Best Genre – Rock/Indie Artist: Hanroro

Best Genre – Trot Female Artist: Jeon Yu Jin

Best Genre – Trot Male Artist: Seongri

BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE K-POP: Nana (UNIS)

BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE TROT: Lee Chan Won

BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE BAND: DAY6

BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE OST: Zhang Hao (AND2BLE)

BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE iCONIC: Zhang Hao (AND2BLE)

BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE Best Spotlight: Ricky (AND2BLE)

Best Female Group: KISS OF LIFE

Best Male Group: KickFlip

Artist of the Year (Bonsang): AKMU, BTS, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE

SPOTV Ground Performance: KickFlip

SPOTV Ambassador: RESCENE

Best Creative Producer: YH Entertainment’s Jung Hae Chang

Daum Best Male Solo Artist: Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)

Daum Best Female Solo Artist: Yena

Casanello Best Performer: Billlie

Best Song of the Year: KiiiKiii

Best Artist of the Year: AKMU

Best Album of the Year: BTS

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

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