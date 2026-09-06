Winners Of 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards
The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards was a star-studded event!
On September 6, the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards took place at KINTEX in Ilsan. The SPOTV K-Pop Awards aims to carry on the legacy of the Circle Chart Music Awards by combining objective evaluations based on Circle Chart data with global voting by fans all around the world.
This year’s Best Song of the Year went to KiiiKiii, while the Best Artist of the Year went to AKMU, and the Best Album of the Year went to BTS. AND2BLE snagged two group awards with Best New Artist and Artist of the Year (Bonsang) as well as three individual awards.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Next Generation: CLOSE YOUR EYES, IDID
Global New Wave: cosmosy, POW, xikers
Global Connect: RESCENE, MODYSSEY, 82MAJOR
Best New Artist: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE
Best Genre – Rock/Indie Artist: Hanroro
Best Genre – Trot Female Artist: Jeon Yu Jin
Best Genre – Trot Male Artist: Seongri
BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE K-POP: Nana (UNIS)
BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE TROT: Lee Chan Won
BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE BAND: DAY6
BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE OST: Zhang Hao (AND2BLE)
BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE iCONIC: Zhang Hao (AND2BLE)
BIGC X coogoong GLOBAL FAN CHOICE Best Spotlight: Ricky (AND2BLE)
Best Female Group: KISS OF LIFE
Best Male Group: KickFlip
Artist of the Year (Bonsang): AKMU, BTS, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE
SPOTV Ground Performance: KickFlip
SPOTV Ambassador: RESCENE
Best Creative Producer: YH Entertainment’s Jung Hae Chang
Daum Best Male Solo Artist: Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
Daum Best Female Solo Artist: Yena
Casanello Best Performer: Billlie
Best Song of the Year: KiiiKiii
Best Artist of the Year: AKMU
Best Album of the Year: BTS
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
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