Actress Ban Min Jung Shares Beautiful Wedding Pictorial On Wedding Day

Actress Ban Min Jung has tied the knot today!

On September 6, Ban Min Jung took to Instagram to share beautiful wedding photos along with a heartwarming message regarding her marriage.

She wrote the following message:

Hello. Autumn has already arrived before we knew it.

Have you all been well? Today, I’m getting married. Perhaps because this special person came into my life later on,

we will cherish each other’s presence,

stay healthy in both body and mind,

and live happily together while laughing a lot and loving a lot. I sincerely thank everyone who has shared so many moments of my life with me and has always supported me and given me strength.

I will never forget the warmth and kindness you have shown me, and I will also always cheer you on with all my heart. Please warmly bless the future ahead of the two of us as we begin this new chapter together. 🙂 Thank you. 🧡🩷❤️

Ban Min Jung made her debut in the 2001 film “Address Unknown.” She has since appeared in numerous dramas, including “Dong Yi,” “My Husband Got a Family,” “Good Doctor,” “Bridal Mask,” “It’s Okay Because I Am A Mom,” and more. She announced her marriage earlier on September 6.

Congratulations to Ban Min Jung and her husband!

Watch Ban Min Jung in “Good Doctor” below:

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