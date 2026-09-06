'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Sweeps Top Spots On Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s new series “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” debuted at No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Jun Young and Song Kang ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” jumped to No. 2 on the drama list this week, and star Lee Hyun Kyun entered the actor list at No. 7.

Netflix’s “Mousetrap” climbed to No. 3 on the drama list, while stars Ryu Jun Yeol and Sul Kyung Gu rose to No. 3 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” stayed strong at No. 4 on the drama list, with leading lady Kong Hyo Jin taking No. 4 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” rose to No. 5 on the drama list, while leads EXID’s Hani and Ha Seok Jin climbed to No. 5 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” made this week’s drama list at No. 6.

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” took No. 7 on the drama list, with leads Kim Hye Jun and Kang Hoon ranking No. 6 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s upcoming romance “A Love Other Than Yours” debuted at No. 8 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” Netflix “Mousetrap” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” SBS “Flex x Cop 2” tvN “My Bias, My Boss” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” Coupang Play “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Jun Young (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Song Kang (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Ryu Jun Yeol (“Mousetrap”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Hani (“Love on the Menu”) Kim Hye Jun (“My Bias, My Boss”) Lee Hyun Kyun (“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”) Kang Hoon (“My Bias, My Boss”) Ha Seok Jin (“Love on the Menu”) Sul Kyung Gu (“Mousetrap”)

Watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

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“Love on the Menu” here:

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And “My Bias, My Boss” below!

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