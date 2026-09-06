Idols Light Up The Red Carpet At 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards

The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards was a stylish affair!

On September 6, the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards were held at KINTEX in Ilsan, with Jang Sung Kyu, Billlie’s Tsuki, and AND2BLE’s Han Yujin serving as MCs.

Ahead of the ceremony, the MCs and performing artists hit the red carpet to pose for photos and show off their fits.

Check out photos of some of the stars who stepped out on this year’s red carpet below!

MCs Han Yujin, Tsuki, and Jang Sung Kyu

Yena

KISS OF LIFE

KiiiKiii

RESCENE

KickFlip

CLOSE YOUR EYES

MODYSSEY

xikers

IDID

POW

cosmosy

Jeon Yu Jin

Check out the full list of winners from the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards here!

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews