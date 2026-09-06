Idols Light Up The Red Carpet At 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards
The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards was a stylish affair!
On September 6, the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards were held at KINTEX in Ilsan, with Jang Sung Kyu, Billlie’s Tsuki, and AND2BLE’s Han Yujin serving as MCs.
Ahead of the ceremony, the MCs and performing artists hit the red carpet to pose for photos and show off their fits.
Check out photos of some of the stars who stepped out on this year’s red carpet below!
MCs Han Yujin, Tsuki, and Jang Sung Kyu
KISS OF LIFE
KiiiKiii
RESCENE
KickFlip
CLOSE YOUR EYES
MODYSSEY
xikers
IDID
POW
cosmosy
Jeon Yu Jin
Check out the full list of winners from the 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards here!
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews