Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, And More Enter The Gambling Den For Different Reasons In New Film “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

The film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled new posters!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The posters feature 11 characters who enter the same high-stakes game with different motives.

Jang Tae Young, with his natural knack for gambling, relies on instinct rather than calculation to shake up the game.

In contrast, Park Tae Young has proven himself through his innate intelligence and hard work. Always falling behind by the slimmest of margins, his accumulated resentment becomes twisted, setting the stage for a revenge plot.

Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), a Japanese head of division backed by a yakuza organization, personally designs a high-stakes gambling game and steadily moves toward her goal while navigating between Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young.

Characters who raise the stakes of the game also emerge. Legendary card player Kwak Dong Wook (Jo Woo Jin), a master who has experienced both rock bottom and the heights of success, calmly reads the game and makes a decisive move for Jang Tae Young, who has fallen into the abyss.

Contract killer Jo Joong Hwan (Yoon Kyung Ho) also changes the fates of Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young, even going so far as to break his own rules.

Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), who leads a Japanese company, quietly sets the game in motion, but the amount he wagers is greater than anyone else’s.

Chairwoman Thao (Hong Dao), a Vietnamese tycoon, moves with everything carefully calculated.

There are also people who have stayed by Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young’s sides. Ha Ma (Kim Min Ho), a friend and company colleague who has been with them since their school days, longs for the friendship they once shared amid a game in which they deceive and betray one another.

Jang Tae Hee (Im Se Mi), Jang Tae Young’s older sister who raised him on her own, takes Park Tae Young, who had nowhere else to go, into her family as well, bringing the two men together from the very beginning.

Rounding out the cast are Linda Park (Stephanie Lee), a lobbyist who brokers deals in Vietnam, and Abraham (Swings), an outlaw who acts without hesitation or second thoughts.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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