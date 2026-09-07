Kim Ok Vin Announces Pregnancy

Actress Kim Ok Vin is becoming a mother!

On September 7, Kim Ok Vin took to her personal Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy. Read the full post below:

It’s been a while since I’ve shared any news.

Actually, I’ve been preparing to become a mother.

The baby’s nickname is Ulu.

It’s tough at times, but I’m cherishing this time happily and carefully. Everything is a first for me, so these days feel new and wondrous.

I am praying to spend the remaining time healthily with Ulu.

I’ll share more news when the day comes for us to meet.

I hope you are all staying healthy and happy.