Kim Ok Vin Announces Pregnancy
Actress Kim Ok Vin is becoming a mother!
On September 7, Kim Ok Vin took to her personal Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy. Read the full post below:
It’s been a while since I’ve shared any news.
Actually, I’ve been preparing to become a mother.
The baby’s nickname is Ulu.
It’s tough at times, but I’m cherishing this time happily and carefully. Everything is a first for me, so these days feel new and wondrous.
I am praying to spend the remaining time healthily with Ulu.
I’ll share more news when the day comes for us to meet.
I hope you are all staying healthy and happy.
Kim Ok Vin debuted in the 2005 film “Voice” and has since been active in various projects including the dramas “Over the Rainbow,” “Blade and Petal,” “Steal Heart,” and “Arthdal Chronicles” as well as the films “Dasepo Naughty Girls,” “Thirst,” and “Actresses.” The actress tied the knot with a non-celebrity in November of last year.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Watch Kim Ok Vin in “Behind the Camera”: