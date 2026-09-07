Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, And More Go All In For A High-Stakes Game Of Revenge In “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

The upcoming film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled two main posters!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

Both newly released posters prominently feature a striking red color scheme. Paired with the characters’ serious expressions and intense gazes, the visuals hint at the fierce battle that will unfold at a gambling table with enormous sums of money at stake.

The first poster frames the main characters within an ace of spades card, with Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young positioned at opposite ends and looking away from each other. Since the spade has long been associated with the devil, the imagery ties into one of the film’s central questions: which of the two will become the devil?

Between them is the phrase, “The friend I trusted most became the cruelest hand,” further raising curiosity about the events that drove the two former friends apart.

Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi) stands between Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young, staring straight ahead with a cool, unreadable expression. As the character who orchestrates the high-stakes game, she adds another layer of tension to the poster.

The surrounding characters include Tazza Kwak Dong Wook (Jo Woo Jin), who teaches Jang Tae Young about life, and Jo Joong Hwan (Yoon Kyung Ho), a hitman who holds the power to determine the fates of Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young.

The second poster features an even larger lineup of key characters. Against the vivid red backdrop, Jang Tae Young and Park Tae Young face each other, with Sasaki (Tsuyoshi Ihara), a businessman with ties to the yakuza, and Chairwoman Thao (Hong Dao), a powerful figure from Vietnam, positioned between them.

Jo Joong Hwan also appears pointing a gun, alongside Ha Ma (Kim Min Ho) and Jang Tae Hee (Im Se Mi), who have remained by the sides of the two Tae Youngs.

Numerous chips and stacks of cash line the bottom of the poster, emphasizing the enormous scale of the showdown. More than just a gambling match, the high-stakes game threatens to upend the characters’ lives and fates.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will hit theaters on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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