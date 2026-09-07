Xdinary Heroes Confirmed To Make October Comeback

Xdinary Heroes is gearing up for a comeback!

On September 7, TenAsia reported that Xdinary Heroes is preparing to return with new music in October, followed by a concert in mid-November. The band has reportedly been filming content related to their upcoming release.

In response to the report, JYP Entertainment confirmed, “Xdinary Heroes is preparing for a comeback next month,” adding, “They are also scheduled to hold a concert in November.”

The upcoming release will mark Xdinary Heroes’ first new music in approximately six months since their eighth mini album “DEAD AND” in April. It will also be their first comeback as a five-member band following the departure of Gun-il last month.

Stay tuned for more updates on Xdinary Heroes’ upcoming comeback!

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