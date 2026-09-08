Hwang Jung Min's Agency Announces Result Of First-Instance Trial For Stalking Case

Actor Hwang Jung Min’s agency has announced the results of the first-instance trial for the stalking case involving the actor.

On September 8, his agency SEM Company released the following official statement:

Hello, this is SEM Company. We would like to share our position regarding the first-instance court ruling on the stalking case involving our actor Hwang Jung Min. In the first-instance trial held today (September 8) regarding the defendant “A” on charges of violating the Act On Punishment of Crime of Stalking, the court found the defendant guilty of all counts of persistent and malicious stalking, sentencing her to a fine of 6 million won (approximately $4,490) and an order to complete a 40-hour stalking treatment program. Through this ruling, the court clarified that the defendant’s past actions constituted a clear crime of stalking, as they “seriously infringed upon the daily life of the actor.” We believe this judgment confirms that stalking, which threatens the lives of others, cannot be justified for any reason, and we deeply respect the court’s decision. Regardless of this first-instance ruling, we are planning all possible legal action against the continued spreading of false information and the release or distribution of maliciously edited recordings that occurred during the trial. We will continue to hold the defendant legally accountable for any additional actions without any leniency. Thank you.

Previously in July, allegations regarding Hwang Jung Min’s private life began circulating through online communities and social media. The individual making the claims, identified as “A,” alleged that screenshots posted on social media showed phone call records and messenger conversations with Hwang Jung Min, claiming that the two had been involved in a romantic relationship. Hwang Jung Min’s agency stated that the individual responsible for posting malicious content about Hwang Jung Min is a suspect who has persistently stalked and harassed him.

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