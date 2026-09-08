Kang Hoon Renews Contract With Agency

Kang Hoon will continue his journey with npio Entertainment!

On September 8, npio Entertainment announced, “We are pleased to share the news that we have renewed our contract with actor Kang Hoon. Based on our deep trust and affection for him, we will continue to actively support his activities moving forward.”

Alongside the announcement, the agency also released a new profile photo of Kang Hoon, capturing his diverse range of vibes, from his warm and refreshing charm to his gentle charisma.

Having made his debut in the 2014 short film “Picnic,” Kang Hoon has continued to build his acting career through dramas including “The Red Sleeve,” “Dear Hyeri,” and “Hunter with a Scalpel.” He is currently starring in the ongoing drama “My Bias, My Boss” and is also filming the romance historical drama “Secret Love Tales of Suseong Palace” (literal translation), in which he will play Crown Prince Yi Hyang.

Watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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