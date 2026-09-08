"My Bias, My Boss" Sees Slight Boost In Ratings Ahead Of Finale As "New Recruit 4: Sabotage" Records New Personal Best
“My Bias, My Boss” is winding down to a close!
According to Nielsen Korea, the second to last episode of “My Bias, My Boss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.3 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent boost from the previous episode’s score of 3.2 percent.
“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.1 percent, seeing a jump from the previous episode’s score of 3.6 percent and recording another new personal best score.
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