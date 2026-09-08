Kim Dong Jun, Lee Jung Hyun, And More Enjoy Their First Group Leave In 'New Recruit 4: Sabotage'

“New Recruit 4: Sabotage” has teased an ominous incident!

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military.

Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas. Just when he thought things would settle after his promotion, the arrival of a mysterious new recruit and a new battalion commander signals the start of a turbulent new chapter.

The newly released photos capture the members of Platoon 3 enjoying their group leave. Faces like Kang Chan Seok (Lee Jung Hyun), Choi Byung Nam (Kim Hee Soo), and Kim Dong Woo (Jang Sung Bum), led by Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun), are beaming with joy as they roam the streets.

As this is their first group leave earned only after overcoming all sorts of crises, their excitement—as if they own the world—adds a sense of delight. It also sparks curiosity about what kind of special day they will spend away from the barracks.

However, the subsequent photos show a Company 2 atmosphere completely devoid of laughter, signaling something serious. The grim facial expressions of Moon Bit Nari (Kim Yo Han) and Jeon Se Gye, who appear deep in thought unlike their usual selves, clearly convey the gravity of the situation.

Above all, Park Min Seok catches the eye as he stands up with a resolute facial expression. The tension heightens as Park Min Seok, appearing as if he has made a firm decision, moves to take action, while Ji Jung Min (Noh Sung Eun) grabs his arm to hold him back.

The production team remarked, “In the sixth episode airing on September 8, along with the delightful story of Platoon 3 heading out for a group leave, an unexpected incident that throws Company 2 into shock will unfold,” adding, “Please stay tuned not only for the shift in the relationship between Park Min Seok and Kim Hyun Wook but also for the new conflict that arises between Byun Hyuk Jin (Lee Hyun Gyun) and Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan).”

The next episode of “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” airs on September 8 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

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