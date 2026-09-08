Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn, And Jo Aram Dish On Their Characters’ Approach To Love In “A Love Other Than Yours”

The four cast members of “A Love Other Than Yours” have shared how their characters approach love and what choices they would make in different situations.

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

First, Seo Kang Jun said that for Namgoong Ho, “love isn’t something you can solve by avoiding it.” He explained that Namgoong Ho would “face it head-on and openly lay everything out, even if it means sitting down with all three people involved.”

He added, “He’s the type of person who wants to face everything, so even if he doesn’t know what the outcome will be, if he loves someone, he wants to confront it all.” As Seo Kang Jun’s description suggests, Namgoong Ho would rather seek an answer than turn away when problems arise in his relationship. Having naturally envisioned a future with his longtime partner, viewers will be watching to see how he responds when both he and his girlfriend find themselves facing unexpected changes in their feelings.

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun Jin emphasized that for Lee Mi Do, “the weight of the time they’ve spent together matters above all else.” She explained, “I think there must be a reason a couple who has spent 10 years together hasn’t broken up until now,” adding, “I think I would try to do my best to protect this love.”

She also noted that she would find it difficult to bear the pain of separating from someone who has already become a part of her life. “There may be unexpected moments of wavering, but I would try not to take any active action beyond that,” she said.

Although Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do have loved each other for the same 10 years, their approaches to facing a crisis are subtly different, making the choices they ultimately make another key point to watch in “A Love Other Than Yours.”

Meanwhile, Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) and Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram), who enter the lives of the couple, are far less accustomed to hiding their feelings.

For Han Tae Seung, who cannot rest until he gets an answer when he wants something, Lee Joo Ahn said that “‘pretending not to know’ doesn’t really suit him.” He explained, “I think Tae Seung would say something. He would probably act on his own without considering the other person’s feelings. It’s not because he has malicious intentions, but because it’s part of Tae Seung’s survival strategy—he simply hates being stuck.”

Lee Joo Ahn added, “I think pretending not to know only prolongs the pain. He may seem a little oblivious, but I think that makes him even cooler.” His comments raise curiosity about what kind of ripple effects Han Tae Seung’s bold, straightforward approach to love will create.

Meanwhile, Park Soo Ah’s honesty is different from Han Tae Seung’s relentless pursuit. Although she is honest about her own feelings, she also refuses to disregard the other person’s emotions. Jo Aram said, “If I were in that situation, I think I would have an honest conversation with my partner and make the choice that works best for both of us.”

She candidly added, “I think I’m similar to Soo Ah in the way she gives her all to the people she cares about and honestly expresses her feelings, as well as in the way she tries to see the good in someone more than their flaws.” How will Park Soo Ah’s honesty, which leads her to openly acknowledge where her heart lies, affect her relationship with Namgoong Ho?

Faced with the same emotional turmoil, the four characters all have different approaches: Namgoong Ho chooses to confront things until the very end, Lee Mi Do struggles to let go of the weight of 10 years of love, Han Tae Seung acts fearlessly on the feelings he wants to pursue, and Park Soo Ah seeks answers through honest communication.

The production team commented, “Just as there is no right answer when it comes to love, it will be even more enjoyable to watch the four characters make their own choices between familiar love and unfamiliar emotions while considering, ‘What would I do in this situation?’”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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