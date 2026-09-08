Mun Ka Young In Talks To Reunite With Cha Eun Woo In New Drama By “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” Director

Mun Ka Young may be reuniting with Cha Eun Woo in a new drama!

On September 8, MyDaily reported that Mun Ka Young has been cast as the lead in the upcoming tvN drama “Seorabeol Knife” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from Mun Ka Young’s agency Fantagio shared, “She has received an offer to star in the new drama ‘Seorabeol Knife’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Seorabeol Knife” is a cooking-themed romance drama about an Italian chef known as the “temptation of the Mediterranean” and a princess destined to become the sun of Seorabeol. The story follows the owner and head chef of a one-Michelin-star restaurant who time-slips to Silla after following a 1,000-year-old prophecy contained within a gold-plated honey box. There, he encounters a demanding gourmet princess who is the only seonggol )the highest social class in the Silla period) member of the royal family, and the two embark on a journey to discover the finest flavors in the land.

The drama will be directed by Jang Tae Yoo, who also helmed last year’s hit drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” which recorded a peak viewership rating of 17.1 percent.

Mun Ka Young has reportedly been offered the role of Princess Deokyeong, a seonggol member of the Silla royal family who dreams of becoming the kingdom’s first queen. Born into the pure royal bloodline, she is deeply religious and highly curious, with exceptional sensibilities for incense and cuisine as well as an unparalleled eye for calligraphy and painting.

Cha Eun Woo is currently in talks to star as the Italian chef who runs a one-Michelin-star restaurant.

If both actors confirm their appearances, Mun Ka Young and Cha Eun Woo will reunite seven years after starring together in the hit drama “True Beauty.”

“Seorabeol Knife” is currently in talks to air on tvN.

While waiting for updates, watch “True Beauty” on Viki below:

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