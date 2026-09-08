NEXZ Announces 1st Asia Tour 'SAUCIN' THE WORLD'

NEXZ is going on tour!

On September 8, JYP Entertainment officially announced that NEXZ would soon be embarking on their first-ever tour of Asia, “SAUCIN’ THE WORLD.”

Before heading abroad, the group will kick off their tour with two nights of concerts at Seoul’s Olympic Hall on October 17 and October 18.

Tickets will go on presale for NEXZ’s fan club on September 15 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. KST, and the general sale will begin on September 16 at 8 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned for the rest of NEXZ’s tour dates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!