Baek Jin Hee Pens Letter To Fans Following Marriage Announcement

Baek Jin Hee has shared a handwritten letter to her fans following the announcement of her upcoming wedding.

On September 7, Baek Jin Hee’s agency confirmed that the actress would be getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend this coming January.

The next evening, Baek Jin Hee posted the following letter on Instagram:

Hello.. everyone You must have seen the news first through articles, but I wanted to personally share my feelings.. which is why I ended up writing this letter. I still can’t believe it.. but!

I’m.. getting married.. I’ve met a great person who taught me just how precious an ordinary day spent together can be, and I want to be together with that person for a long time.. I won’t forget the love and interest you have given me, and I will show you an even better side of myself as an actress and as a person.. Thank you..

Once again, congratulations to Baek Jin Hee and her groom-to-be!

Watch Baek Jin Hee in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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Or check out her drama “The Real Has Come!” below:

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