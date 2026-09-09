Ahn Hyo Seop's Upcoming Drama 'Final Table' Announces Premiere Date With First Stills

Ahn Hyo Seop’s new drama “Final Table” is gearing up for its premiere!

On September 9, JTBC announced that their upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Final Table” will premiere on October 24, unveiling the first stills of Ahn Hyo Seop as a chef.

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays chef Kang Han, a mysterious figure with a shrouded background who mostly used to work at restaurants abroad. After experiencing an unexpected situation, he dives into the competition while representing restaurant Familia as their head chef.

The newly released stills depict Kang Han at the scene of the competition. With his white chef’s uniform, confident smile, and sharp gaze, Kang Han gives off an air of professionalism as a skilled chef.

“Final Table” is slated to premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned, and watch a brief snippet of the drama here!

While waiting, also watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)