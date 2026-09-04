Watch: JTBC Gives Sneak Preview Of 2026-2027 Drama Lineup

JTBC has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming dramas for the remaining months of 2026 and 2027!

On September 4, JTBC unveiled a lineup video teasing their 2026-2027 dramas.

First up is “Final Table” (literal title) starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, and Jung Yoo Jin. The drama follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Next is the new historical drama “God’s Beads” (literal title) starring Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Sung Min, Claudia Kim, and Ha Yun Kyung. Described as a “military action romance,” “God’s Beads” is set in 1258, when the Goryeo dynasty’s 30-year war with the Mongolian empire was reaching its peak. The drama tells the story of an expedition team’s heroic fight as they search for their country’s sacred relics—and the struggles of the princess who sets out to save them.

The lineup also includes “Gold Digger,” a Korean remake of the British series of the same name. The drama tells the story of a fatal young man who approaches a successful middle-aged woman, leaving her to question whether his intentions are love or deception. Kim Hee Ae stars as Min Young Joo, a publishing company CEO, while Noh Sang Hyun plays freelance designer Jung Jae Hee, who becomes entangled in an emotionally charged romance with her.

Last but not least, “Human X Gumiho” (literal title) starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook is a fantasy rom-com about a seductive being who bewitches humans and a human who irresistibly attracts mythical creatures as the two cross paths at the intersection of fate. Jun Ji Hyun transforms into Gu Ja Hong, a gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) and top actress, while Ji Chang Wook portrays Choi Seok, a gifted shaman and the director of the Osung Museum.

Watch the full preview below:

Stay tuned for more details about the broadcast schedules for these four captivating K-dramas!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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Or check out Kim Hee Ae on “Bonjour Bakery”:

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