Kim Hyun Joo Is Shaken By The Changes In Her Missing Child Bae Hyeon Seong Upon His Return In New Film “Paradise Lost”

Upcoming film “Paradise Lost” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Hyun Joo and Bae Hyeon Seong!

“Paradise Lost” is a thriller that follows the story of a son, Sun Woo, who returns home after nine years of being missing. So Young, who had been soothing her pain by interacting with a childhood version of her son through an artificial intelligence (AI) program while he was gone, begins to feel uneasy around the “new” Sun Woo, leading to an uncomfortable cohabitation between mother and son.

Kim Hyun Joo plays Ryu So Young, who is consumed by guilt over being unable to protect her son and fear as she comes face-to-face with the son who has become a stranger to her. Bae Hyeon Seong plays Ryu Sun Woo, the son who returns after nine years.

After losing her son, Ryu So Young has managed to get through each day by meeting the son who remained frozen at age 10 inside the AI program “Children of Paradise.”

Then, one day, Sun Woo returns home after nine years. However, with a scarred face and unreadable eyes, Sun Woo is different from the young son So Young remembers. So Young finds herself torn between her virtual son, restored through AI, and her real son, who has returned looking like a stranger.

The newly released stills further highlight the uneasy reunion between mother and son. They capture So Young visiting an abandoned coal mine with a bouquet of flowers and grown-up Sun Woo sitting in the room that has remained just as it was during his childhood.

Director Yeon Sang Ho explained, “It is a production that continues the story of ‘The Ugly,’ and it is a darker and colder story than ‘The Ugly.’”

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and screening at the Busan International Film Festival, “Paradise Lost” will hit theaters on October 21.

While waiting, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” on Viki:

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Also watch Kim Hyun Joo in “Watcher”:

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