Hyun Bin And Woo Do Hwan Face Off In Interrogation Room In 'Made In Korea 2'

Upcoming drama “Made in Korea 2” has shared new stills of Hyun Bin and Woo Do Hwan!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Set nine years after the Season 1 finale, “Made in Korea 2” follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

The newly released stills show the two brothers facing each other in an interrogation room. Baek Ki Hyun gazes at Baek Ki Tae with a serious expression, while Baek Ki Tae, who is being interrogated, remains composed as he confronts his brother. It remains to be seen what incident led the two to end up in the interrogation room.

Hyun Bin described his character Baek Ki Tae by saying, “He’s a character who moves with several different strategies in mind. He constantly adapts his approach to stay on the path he wants, but this gradually creates friction.” Baek Ki Tae’s tendency to make different choices depending on the situation in order to obtain what he wants is expected to remain at the center of the conflicts in this season as well.

The fact that the two brothers have risen to different positions over the past nine years and are now pursuing different goals serves as the starting point for the new story. Attention is focused on what choices Baek Ki Tae, who seeks to protect his power and fulfill even greater ambitions, and Baek Ki Hyun, who has been working toward reaching his own pinnacle, will make.

“Made in Korea 2” will premiere with Episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday for a total of six episodes.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki below:

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Also check out Woo Do Hwan’s drama “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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