SHINee's Taemin Reveals New Version Of Official Light Stick

SHINee’s Taemin is releasing a new version of his official light stick!

On September 9, Taemin unveiled teasers for version 2 of his official light stick. The preview photos hint at the light stick’s unique ability to turn into a lamp and a lantern.

Taemin recently made his comeback with his solo EP “PHASE 1 : Soft Violence” along with the music video for his title track “FLOAT.” He is also gearing up for his 2026-27 solo world tour “LiMiNaL.”

Are you excited for Taemin’s new light stick?

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