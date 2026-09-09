8TURN’s Kyungmin To Return To Activities Following Health-Related Hiatus

8TURN’s Kyungmin will be resuming his activities following his recovery!

Back in April, Kyungmin temporarily halted his activities after experiencing stomach-related symptoms and was later diagnosed with complex health issues resulting from a gastric ulcer.

On September 9, MNH Entertainment announced that Kyungmin will resume activities and participate in the group’s upcoming schedules, including the 8TURN World Tour [8TURN TRACE], following his steady progress in recovery.

Read the agency’s statement below:

Hello, this is MNH Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding 8TURN member Kyungmin’s return to activities.

First of all, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who have shown concern for Kyungmin’s health and sent him warm support.

Kyungmin temporarily suspended his activities due to a stomach-related health issue and has been recovering well through treatment and sufficient rest. He is also continuing to make steady progress in his recovery while receiving consistent care and management. After considering his current health condition and holding thorough discussions with the artist, we have decided that he will resume activities and he will participate in upcoming activities, including the 8TURN World Tour [8TURN TRACE].

However, as Kyungmin will continue to require regular medical attention, we will closely monitor his condition in accordance with medical advice. We will do our utmost to support his safe and stable participation in activities, with his health and well-being as our top priority.

We kindly ask for your love and support for 8TURN as they resume activities as a full group.

Thank you.