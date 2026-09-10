Kim Garam Unveils New Profile Photos Ahead Of Acting Debut

Kim Garam has unveiled new profile photos.

On September 10, Kim Garam’s agency Management KOO released her new profile photos.

According to her agency, Kim Garam has been steadily honing her skills as she works toward her new goal of becoming an actress. Going beyond a simple image transformation, the agency shared that she has been preparing to showcase her limitless potential as an actress by developing her abilities in various areas, including acting, foreign languages such as English and Japanese, and sports.

Management KOO commented, “Kim Garam is constantly working hard to show the public a new side of herself. Through these profile photos, we wanted to showcase her diverse charms and potential as an actress. We will spare no effort in providing our full support so that she can show even greater growth through good projects in the future.”

Kim Garam debuted as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022. However, after becoming embroiled in school bullying allegations, she suspended her activities just two weeks after debuting and ultimately left the group. She signed an exclusive contract with Management KOO in June, 2026, signaling the beginning of the next chapter of her career as an actress.

Kim Garam is currently carefully reviewing her next project ahead of her official acting debut.

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