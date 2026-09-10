Seo Kang Jun, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Joo Ahn, And Jo Aram Prove Their Chemistry Goes Beyond The Screen In “A Love Other Than Yours”

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled new behind-the-scenes stills ahead of its premiere!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Just two days ahead of its premiere, the drama released new behind-the-scenes photos from the set. The photos capture various moments featuring the four leads, from longtime couple Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do to Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) and Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram), who enter their familiar lives. With Han Tae Seung and Park Soo Ah entering the lives of Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do, who have been each other’s entire world for years, anticipation is growing for the unpredictable emotional waves that will follow.

The photos vividly capture the warm atmosphere on set, with the cast breaking into smiles and laughter whenever the cameras stop rolling. Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin, who play a couple of 10 years in the drama, naturally portray the comfortable dynamic of Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do. Between takes, the two also joke around with each other, showcasing chemistry reminiscent of two longtime friends in real life.

In another photo, Ahn Eun Jin and Lee Joo Ahn sit side by side and strike playful poses for the camera, showing off another side of the bickering chemistry between Lee Mi Do and Han Tae Seung in the drama.

Meanwhile, Seo Kang Jun and Jo Aram pose side by side with V-signs inside a convenience store, offering a glimpse of the fresh chemistry that Namgoong Ho and Park Soo Ah will share.

The production team commented, “As Han Tae Seung and Park Soo Ah enter the lives of Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do, who have been each other’s entire world for so long, the four characters will be forced to confront emotions they never knew they had. Please look forward to the four actors’ performances as they create different kinds of chemistry, ranging from comfortable familiarity to unfamiliar excitement.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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