Seo Kang Jun Is A Self-Sacrificing Boyfriend Who Struggles With Unspoken Feelings In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared new glimpse of Seo Kang Jun’s character!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Seo Kang Jun stars as Namgoong Ho, a corporate employee who would do anything for his longtime girlfriend Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin). Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do is a film director who refuses to give up on her dream even as she finds herself facing the harshness of reality.

Namgoong Ho’s biggest charm is his tender, caring nature, which hasn’t dimmed even after 10 years together with Lee Mi Do. Namgoong Ho, who is skilled at cooking and housework, naturally takes care of not only Lee Mi Do’s meals but even the smallest details of her daily life. He is a boyfriend who expresses his love through everyday actions rather than grand, flashy gestures.

Seo Kang Jun previously described Namgoong Ho’s love as “sacrifice,” explaining that his character is someone willing to undergo a little pain in order to make his partner happy.

Even though Namgoong Ho has always been Lee Mi Do’s most dependable supporter and prioritized her feelings over his own, after 10 years, unspoken emotions begin to build up in their relationship.

To make things worse, the arrival of his junior colleague Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) leads Namgoong Ho to confront sides of himself that even he didn’t know existed.

“Through the combination of Seo Kang Jun’s gentle charm and his detailed acting, he has created a character that seems like he could exist somewhere in the real world but is also the kind of boyfriend that everyone has dreamed of having,” said the drama’s production team. “We hope you’ll join us in watching Namgoong Ho’s transformation and realistic choices as he gets swept up in a whirlwind of unfamiliar emotions after 10 years of love.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And check out his drama “I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice” below:

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