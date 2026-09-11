Watch: MONSTA X Takes 1st Win For “MAGIC” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Soyeon, VERIVERY, And More

MONSTA X has won their first music show trophy for “MAGIC”!

On the September 11 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were MONSTA X’s “MAGIC” and 82MAJOR’s “Like Fire.” MONSTA X ultimately took the prize with a total of 5,045 points.

Congratulations to MONSTA X! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included MONSTA X, EVAN, SHINee’s Minho, NCT’s Ten, i-dle’s Soyeon, Kwon Eun Bi, VERIVERY, OURBIRTHDAY, &TEAM, 82MAJOR, ALL(H)OURS, TUIDE, TUNEXX, TNX, ASC2NT, H//PE Princess, DUETTO, hrtz.wav, and Ettone.

Watch the performances below:

MONSTA X – “MAGIC”

EVAN – “Death of Me”

SHINee’s Minho – “Make it hot”

NCT’s Ten – “OUTWEST”

i-dle’s Soyeon – “I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)”

Kwon Eun Bi – “DEJAVU”

VERIVERY – “Don’t Panic!”

OURBIRTHDAY – “Our Birthday”

&TEAM – “Mark on Me”

82MAJOR – “Like Fire”

ALL(H)OURS – “DANG DANG”

TUIDE – “SUN KISS”

TUNEXX – “BLUE MODE”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

ASC2NT – “If I Die Tomorrow”

H//PE Princess – “AWA”

DUETTO – “Please”

hrtz.wav – “ALIVE”

Ettone – “STAY”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now