SEVENTEEN's Hoshi Revealed To Have Torn His ACL During Military Service

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has sustained a serious knee injury while fulfilling his military service.

On September 12 KST, Hoshi took to Weverse to personally share that he had been diagnosed with a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would need to focus on his recovery following surgery.

Hoshi enlisted in the military in September of last year and has since been serving as a member of the Army Taekwondo Demonstration Team. He is currently scheduled to be discharged on March 15, 2027.

Hoshi’s full message is as follows:

Hello, CARATs. Because this news may come as a bit of a surprise, I’m posting this message cautiously. While practicing with the Ground Forces performance team, I injured my knee and underwent an examination, and I was diagnosed with a complete tear of my anterior cruciate ligament. As a result, after surgery, I will need to focus on my recovery for the time being, so I will be unable to participate in the scheduled Taekwondo Demonstration Team events and the Ground Forces Festival. I worked hard to prepare for these performances because I was truly waiting for and looking forward to them, so I feel very disappointed that I won’t be able to be a part of them, and I’m also very sorry to the CARATs who had been waiting for them. Although I won’t be able to participate, I hope you’ll cheer on the Taekwondo Demonstration Team and the Ground Forces performance team, which includes Jihoon [Woozi]. I will receive proper treatment and focus on my recovery so that I can quickly return in good health. Don’t worry too much!

Horanghae 🐯🧡

Wishing Hoshi the speediest of recoveries!