Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin's Past Is Nothing Like Their Present In 'A Love Other Than Yours'

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has shared a new glimpse of Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin’s past and present!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Seo Kang Jun stars as Namgoong Ho, a corporate employee with a stable job who would do anything for his longtime girlfriend Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin). Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do is a film director who refuses to give up on her dream even as she finds herself facing the harshness of reality.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama highlight the contrast between the couple’s blissful past and their heartbreaking present. A collection of photos and notes offers glimpses of Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do’s time together, starting all the way back in childhood and continuing through their decade-long relationship.

However, after 10 years of happiness, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do are forced to confront concerns about marriage and their future that they are unable to put off facing any longer. In contrast to the happy moments captured in their photos from the past, the couple appears to be on the verge of tears in the present.

“Please tune in to see how the 10-year relationship built by the two of them unfolds starting from the first episode,” said the drama’s production team. “Please also keep an eye on what sorts of emotions they will reveal when faced with realistic problems that cannot be easily resolved by love alone.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out a preview of the first episode here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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