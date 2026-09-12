NMIXX's Haewon Sits Out 'Music Bank In Barcelona' Due To Health

NMIXX’s Haewon was unable to join her bandmates on stage at “Music Bank in Barcelona.”

On September 12 local time, JYP Entertainment announced that Haewon would not be able to perform at “Music Bank in Barcelona” with the rest of her group that day due to health concerns.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE. Due to health concerns, NMIXX member Haewon will be unable to participate in today’s “Music Bank in Barcelona.” After experiencing discomfort, she visited a local hospital for a medical examination. While Haewon was eager to take the stage, medical professionals have advised that she prioritize rest and recovery. After careful consideration, it was decided that she will not be taking part in today’s concert. As a result, the performance will proceed with five members: Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been looking forward to the show and ask for your kind understanding. The health and well-being of our artists remains our top priority, and we will do our best to support Haewon’s swift recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Haewon!