'Music Bank In Barcelona' Announces Park Bo Gum As MC + Star-Studded Performer Lineup

“Music Bank” is heading to Barcelona!

On April 24, the show unveiled the MC and performer lineup for its upcoming special “Music Bank in Barcelona.”

Park Bo Gum has been confirmed as the host, while the performance lineup includes ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, CORTIS, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NMIXX, and xikers.

The event is set to take place on September 12, 2026, at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Ticket pre-sales will begin on May 5 at 12 p.m. CEST, followed by general sales opening on May 6 at 12 p.m. CEST.

Music Bank in Barcelona 라인업#엔하이픈 #ENHYPEN 📆 2026.9.12

📍 스페인 바르셀로나 <라인업>

ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

NMIXX

xikers

NCT WISH

Cortis

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

Park Bo-Gum pic.twitter.com/vlIxT4sLDX — ❄️얼음별 (@byeol_ice) April 24, 2026

Watch Park Bo Gum in “The Village Barber” on Viki below:

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