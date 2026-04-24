'Music Bank In Barcelona' Announces Park Bo Gum As MC + Star-Studded Performer Lineup

"Music Bank In Barcelona" Announces Park Bo Gum As MC + Star-Studded Performer Lineup

Music
Apr 24, 2026
by M Lim

“Music Bank” is heading to Barcelona!

On April 24, the show unveiled the MC and performer lineup for its upcoming special “Music Bank in Barcelona.”

Park Bo Gum has been confirmed as the host, while the performance lineup includes ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, CORTIS, NCT WISH, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NMIXX, and xikers.

The event is set to take place on September 12, 2026, at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Ticket pre-sales will begin on May 5 at 12 p.m. CEST, followed by general sales opening on May 6 at 12 p.m. CEST.

Watch Park Bo Gum in “The Village Barber” on Viki below:

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Source (1)

ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ATEEZ
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
Music Bank in Barcelona
NCT WISH
NMIXX
Park Bo Gum
xikers

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