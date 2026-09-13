Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 2

ATEEZ scored their first No. 1 on our chart with “BAD,” moving up five spots to take over as the new top song. Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Down one spot to No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED,” edged out by a single point. Holding steady to round up the top three is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 10 is Taemin’s “FLOAT,” one of the double title tracks from his latest solo album “PHASE 1 : Soft Violence.” “FLOAT” portrays the perfect heart-fluttering excitement that is like a fairytale when together with the person you love despite a hectic everyday life.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 2 1 (+5) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (–) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off Album: WhyKiiiKiii Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+5) SUN KISS Album: TUNE & PLAY Artist/Band: TUIDE Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

6 (-1) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (+1) BiiiG Album: BiiiG Artist/Band: BIGBANG Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 8 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

8 (-1) Lemon Tang Album: Lemon Tang Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (+2) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 11 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (new) FLOAT Album: PHASE 1 : Soft Violence Artist/Band: Taemin Music: SOFTSERVEBOY, Drew Love, Bava, Taemin Lyrics: Drew Love, Bava Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 12 (-8) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 13 (+1) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 14 (new) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie 15 (new) MAGIC MONSTA X 16 (-7) Blingy NCT 127 17 (+27) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 18 (-2) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 19 (–) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 20 (-5) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet 21 (new) Like Fire 82MAJOR 22 (-2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 23 (new) BLUE MODE TUNEXX 24 (new) CLICK Jisoo 25 (-8) SAUCIN’ NEXZ 26 (–) SWIM BTS 27 (new) If I Die Tomorrow ASC2NT 28 (-6) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 29 (-16) BORN DIRE ALPHA DRIVE ONE 30 (-5) Good Goodbye Hwasa 31 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 32 (new) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 33 (-10) Vitamin ME fromis_9 34 (-6) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 35 (new) Die Another Day TNX 36 (-4) Drowning WOODZ 37 (-3) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 38 (-14) Without Wings SF9 39 (-12) BANG BANG IVE 40 (new) DREAMS COME TRUE Park Eun Bin 41 (new) México Chungha 42 (-4) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU 43 (-25) This & That Stray Kids 44 (new) 행복한 나를 (2026 ver.) (Happy Me (2026 ver.)) Song Ha Yea 45 (-9) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 46 (-4) 여름의 속도 (Speed of Summer) Winter 47 (-8) 푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon) Lee Suhyun 48 (+2) 초대 (Invitation (feat. HUTA)) Nam You Joung 49 (-12) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 50 (new) 이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet) IU





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%