Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 2
ATEEZ scored their first No. 1 on our chart with “BAD,” moving up five spots to take over as the new top song. Congratulations to ATEEZ!
Down one spot to No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED,” edged out by a single point. Holding steady to round up the top three is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 10 is Taemin’s “FLOAT,” one of the double title tracks from his latest solo album “PHASE 1 : Soft Violence.” “FLOAT” portrays the perfect heart-fluttering excitement that is like a fairytale when together with the person you love despite a hectic everyday life.
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1 (+5) BAD
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (–) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
4 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+5) SUN KISS
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
6 (-1) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (+1) BiiiG
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Lemon Tang
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
9 (+2) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 11 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (new) FLOAT
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|12 (-8)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|13 (+1)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|14 (new)
|FALLEN ANGEL
|Jennie
|15 (new)
|MAGIC
|MONSTA X
|16 (-7)
|Blingy
|NCT 127
|17 (+27)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|18 (-2)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|19 (–)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|20 (-5)
|Surfin’ Boy
|Red Velvet
|21 (new)
|Like Fire
|82MAJOR
|22 (-2)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|23 (new)
|BLUE MODE
|TUNEXX
|24 (new)
|CLICK
|Jisoo
|25 (-8)
|SAUCIN’
|NEXZ
|26 (–)
|SWIM
|BTS
|27 (new)
|If I Die Tomorrow
|ASC2NT
|28 (-6)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|29 (-16)
|BORN DIRE
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|30 (-5)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|31 (-1)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|32 (new)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|33 (-10)
|Vitamin ME
|fromis_9
|34 (-6)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|35 (new)
|Die Another Day
|TNX
|36 (-4)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|37 (-3)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|38 (-14)
|Without Wings
|SF9
|39 (-12)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|40 (new)
|DREAMS COME TRUE
|Park Eun Bin
|41 (new)
|México
|Chungha
|42 (-4)
|꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of)
|MEOMURU
|43 (-25)
|This & That
|Stray Kids
|44 (new)
|행복한 나를 (2026 ver.) (Happy Me (2026 ver.))
|Song Ha Yea
|45 (-9)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|46 (-4)
|여름의 속도 (Speed of Summer)
|Winter
|47 (-8)
|푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon)
|Lee Suhyun
|48 (+2)
|초대 (Invitation (feat. HUTA))
|Nam You Joung
|49 (-12)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|50 (new)
|이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet)
|IU
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%