Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 2

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, September Week 2

Music
Sep 13, 2026
by edward1849

ATEEZ scored their first No. 1 on our chart with “BAD,” moving up five spots to take over as the new top song. Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Down one spot to No. 2 is CORTIS’s “REDRED,” edged out by a single point. Holding steady to round up the top three is RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 10 is Taemin’s “FLOAT,” one of the double title tracks from his latest solo album “PHASE 1 : Soft Violence.” “FLOAT” portrays the perfect heart-fluttering excitement that is like a fairytale when together with the person you love despite a hectic everyday life.

Singles Music Chart - September 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (+5) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (–) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-2) Pop Off Pop Off
    Image of Pop Off Pop Off
    Album: WhyKiiiKiii
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Berger, Rabin, Fischer, Legrand, MLITE
    • Lyrics: SUMIN, Omega Sapien, iiso, Yoon Da Hye, Seo Kyung Moon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+5) SUN KISS
    Image of SUN KISS
    Album: TUNE & PLAY
    Artist/Band: TUIDE
    • Music: GroovyRoom, DAEHEE, KWACA, Rogers, Yip, Rose, Porter, Gardunio, Rocchi, Marani
    • Lyrics: Dalchong, SOOVI, Rogers, Yip, Rose, MIRANI, Porter, Gardunio
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-1) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (+1) BiiiG
    Image of BiiiG
    Album: BiiiG
    Artist/Band: BIGBANG
    • Music: KUSH, G-DRAGON, IDO, TARZZAN, lil aaron, Kaine, 24, TEDDY
    • Lyrics: G-DRAGON, lil aaron, Kaine
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-1) Lemon Tang
    Image of Lemon Tang
    Album: Lemon Tang
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: KENZIE, Andrew Choi, no2zcat, JSONG, Rouno
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+2) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (new) FLOAT
    Image of FLOAT
    Album: PHASE 1 : Soft Violence
    Artist/Band: Taemin
    • Music: SOFTSERVEBOY, Drew Love, Bava, Taemin
    • Lyrics: Drew Love, Bava
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
12 (-8) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
13 (+1) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
14 (new) FALLEN ANGEL Jennie
15 (new) MAGIC MONSTA X
16 (-7) Blingy NCT 127
17 (+27) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty
18 (-2) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
19 (–) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
20 (-5) Surfin’ Boy Red Velvet
21 (new) Like Fire 82MAJOR
22 (-2) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
23 (new) BLUE MODE TUNEXX
24 (new) CLICK Jisoo
25 (-8) SAUCIN’ NEXZ
26 (–) SWIM BTS
27 (new) If I Die Tomorrow ASC2NT
28 (-6) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
29 (-16) BORN DIRE ALPHA DRIVE ONE
30 (-5) Good Goodbye Hwasa
31 (-1) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
32 (new) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
33 (-10) Vitamin ME fromis_9
34 (-6) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
35 (new) Die Another Day TNX
36 (-4) Drowning WOODZ
37 (-3) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
38 (-14) Without Wings SF9
39 (-12) BANG BANG IVE
40 (new) DREAMS COME TRUE Park Eun Bin
41 (new) México Chungha
42 (-4) 꿈꾸던 어른이 되었나요? (The Adult I Dreamed Of) MEOMURU
43 (-25) This & That Stray Kids
44 (new) 행복한 나를 (2026 ver.) (Happy Me (2026 ver.)) Song Ha Yea
45 (-9) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
46 (-4) 여름의 속도 (Speed of Summer) Winter
47 (-8) 푸른 산호초 (Blue Lagoon) Lee Suhyun
48 (+2) 초대 (Invitation (feat. HUTA)) Nam You Joung
49 (-12) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
50 (new) 이 별로부터 (Unknown Planet) IU


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Taemin
TUIDE
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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