Watch: Seong In Ho And Kim Do Min Make Each Other Smile On Set Of BL Drama 'Summertime'

BL drama “Summertime” has unveiled a new making-of video for episodes 5 and 6!

“Summertime” is a youth romance BL about longtime childhood friends Yeo Eun Ho (Kim Do Min) and Cha Do Hyun (Seong In Ho) as they face their feelings for each other across the boundary of friendship and love.

The newly released behind-the-scenes video begins with Kim Do Min and Seong In Ho getting playful before filming an intimate kiss scene in bed. Kim Do Min asks, “Where are you putting your hands?”

On set, Kim Do Min takes charge of the camera, filming Seong In Ho up close. He asks, “You were laughing while I was riding the amusement park ride. Why were you laughing?” Seong In Ho sweetly replies, “It was cute,” and the two compliment each other on how well they are showing up on camera. Kim Do Min continues to film Seong In Ho, who is also taking photos of him, and also introduces, “This is my boyfriend.”

Watch the making-of video below!

While waiting for more episodes, check out Soompi’s masterlist of Korean BL dramas here!

Also watch Kim Do Min in “TWENTY-TWENTY” below:

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