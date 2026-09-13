'A Bona Fide Killer' Stars Say Goodbye + Talk About What The Drama Meant To Them

With MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” winding to a close, the stars of the drama have shared their final thoughts!

On September 13, the hit drama ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run.

Looking back on her experience filming the drama, Kong Hyo Jin remarked, “[‘A Bona Fide Killer’] is a drama that taught me the satisfaction of taking on a new challenge. I was so happy that our viewers gave us so much love and made all of that hard work worth it.”

“I hope that this remains a rewarding and happy memory for me and the ‘A Bona Fide Killer’ team that sailed this long journey together with me,” she continued, “and I’d like to thank everyone once again.”

Addressing the drama’s viewers directly, Kong Hyo Jin went on, “To everyone who discovered a new side of Kong Hyo Jin through the character of Yu Bo Na and cheered me on, I’d like to ask you to please look forward to the other sides of myself that I will show you in the future.”

Jung Jun Won commented, “I was happy to have been able to be a part of such a great drama. I think that even after time has passed, [this drama] will remain engraved in my heart as a memory when I look back on it.”

“I really learned and grew a lot while filming this drama, so I think I’ll remember it as an especially precious memory,” continued the actor. “I’m sincerely grateful to everyone who related to and laughed along with us, and I will greet you again with a good performance in another project.”

Finally, Lee Sang Yi remarked, “I’m happy that I was able to successfully wrap up a drama that I had fun filming. For me, ‘A Bona Fide Killer’ is a drama that captures a relentless, never-ending chase.”

Expressing his gratitude to the show’s viewers, he went on, “Thank you for showing love for ‘A Bona Fide Killer’ during this especially hot summer. Dong Jin will probably keep going with his investigations without resting, and just like Dong Jin’s passion, I hope that viewers will also always be full of energy and spirit without getting exhausted.”

Binge-watch all of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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