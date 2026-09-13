Watch: Kong Hyo Jin, Jung Jun Won, Lee Sang Yi, And More Bid Farewell To 'A Bona Fide Killer' At Final Filming

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” has released a new making-of video for the final episode!

The newly released behind-the-scenes video begins with Kong Hyo Jin and Lee Elijah practicing their action scene together, smoothly filming the difficult scene. Following the emotional scene between Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won, director Kim Ji Hoon has nothing but praise for Kong Hyo Jin’s performance, who worked hard over the past 15 days of consecutive filming without complaint, showcasing great focus for both the romantic and action scenes.

Near the final filming, the actors get together to film the school festival scene, bringing celebratory moments. Kong Hyo Jin comments, “We were able to wrap up enjoyably amidst a party-like atmosphere.” She adds, “I’ve tried action for the first time in my life, so I wondered if I could really do it, but I received help from many people, and I’m really grateful to them because I think we were able to make such a cool Yu Bo Na.”

Jung Jun Won expresses, “We finished seven months of filming, and there are moments I’m sad about as well as relieved, and I feel bittersweet,” also sharing his gratitude to the viewers for tuning in. Lee Sang Yi similarly thanks viewers and comments, “As a person chasing Kingfisher, it was really thrilling and fun.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

“A Bona Fide Killer” recently came to a successful close on its personal best ratings.

Binge-watch “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki:

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