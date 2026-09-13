'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' And 'New Recruit 4: Sabotage' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s new series “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” and ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas!

For the second week in a row, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lee Jun Young and Song Kang held onto their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2.

ENA’s “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list this week, while stars Kim Min Ho and Lee Won Jung entered the actor list at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Netflix’s “Mousetrap” held steady at No. 3 on this week’s drama list, and star Ryu Jun Yeol also remained No. 3 on the actor list.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” and its leading lady Kong Hyo Jin swept the No. 4 spots on the drama and actor list respectively.

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” rose to No. 5 on the drama list, while leads Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin entered the actor list at No. 7 and No. 9 respectively.

Disney+’s “Made in Korea 2” debuted at No. 6 on this week’s drama list, with star Hyun Bin entering the actor list at No. 8.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” took No. 7 on the drama list this week, and leading lady EXId’s Hani came in at No. 10 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” ENA “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” Netflix “Mousetrap” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” KBS2 “A Love Other Than Yours” Disney+ “Made in Korea 2” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” SBS “Flex x Cop 2” tvN “My Bias, My Boss” Coupang Play “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Jun Young (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Song Kang (“Four Hands, Two Sonatas”) Ryu Jun Yeol (“Mousetrap”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Kim Min Ho (“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”) Lee Won Jung (“New Recruit 4: Sabotage”) Seo Kang Jun (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea 2”) Ahn Eun Jin (“A Love Other Than Yours”) Hani (“Love on the Menu”)

Start watching “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Binge-watch all of “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

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And all of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” here:

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Or catch up on “Love on the Menu” below!

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