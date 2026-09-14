Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Are Handcuffed Together In New Romance Thriller 'Love In Disguise'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled its first poster!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular webtoon and web novel “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal translation).

Yim Si Wan will star as Yoon Yi Jun, the third-generation heir to the top conglomerate in Korea, while Seol In Ah will play Kang Jae Hee, the detective who goes undercover as his secretary.

The newly released poster captures Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee bound together by handcuffs, hinting at the complicated relationship that will form between them. Although their expressions are nonchalant, the handcuffs and their close physical proximity create a subtle romantic tension with a dangerous edge.

Hinting at the romance to come, the poster’s tagline reads, “You’re guilty. Guilty of making my heart race.”

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

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And check out Yim Si Wan’s film “Boyhood” below!

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