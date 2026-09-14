Kim Si Ah Joins Park Ji Hoon In Talks For New Romance Drama

Actress Kim Si Ah is in talks to star in the upcoming romance drama “Holding Onto the End of This Night” (literal title).

On September 14, a representative of Kim Si Ah’s agency shared, “She received an offer to appear in ‘Holding Onto the End of This Night’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Holding Onto the End of This Night” will tell the story of a drug dealer and a sanitation worker leading polar-opposite lives who come together under the night sky to become one another’s light of salvation.

It was previously revealed that Park Ji Hoon is currently in talks to play the leading role of Choi Woo Sung, a sanitation worker who once dreamed of becoming a pianist and attended specialized arts schools in his youth. Meanwhile, Kim Si Ah has reportedly been offered the role of Yoo Mi Ji, a low-level drug dealer.

Kim Si Ah debuted in the 2018 through the film “Miss Baek” and has built a solid filmography by appearing in various projects including the films “Ashfall,” “The Closet,” and “Kill Boksoon,” as well as Seasons 2 and 3 of the “Sweet Home” series.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hoon’s recent drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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