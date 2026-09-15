Go Soo Parts Ways With BH Entertainment After 15 Years

Actor Go Soo is parting ways with his longtime agency BH Entertainment.

On September 15, BH Entertainment announced, “Go Soo has been with BH Entertainment for approximately 15 years since renewing his exclusive contract with the agency in 2017. After thorough discussions, both sides have decided to part ways amicably while supporting each other’s future endeavors.”

The agency added, “We sincerely support Go Soo’s new beginning and will continue to look forward to and support the diverse activities he will pursue as an actor.”

Go Soo is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming SBS drama “Nine to Six,” which is scheduled to air in the second half of this year.

Watch Go Soo in “Parole Examiner Lee” on Viki:

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