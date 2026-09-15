SHINee's Minho Breaks His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'Make it hot'

SHINee’s Minho is soaring to new heights with his latest solo comeback!

Last week, Minho made his return with his new solo mini album “Make it hot” and its title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, Minho has achieved the highest first-week sales of his career with his new mini album. In the first week of its release (September 7 to 13), “Make it hot” sold a total of 75,235 copies—breaking his previous first-week sales record of 74,759 set by his first full-length album “CALL BACK” two years ago.

Congratulations to Minho!

Watch Minho on “I Live Alone” on Viki below:

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Or check out his drama “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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