Watch: JYP Boy Group KickFlip Introduces Adorable 'KICKDOONGS' Characters For Each Member

Meet the official “KICKDOONGS” characters for KickFlip!

On September 15, KickFlip released an adorable video introducing the “KICKDOONGS” characters representing each of the group’s members.

Kyehoon’s character is named Kyesoongi, Donghwa’s is Hwadongi, Juwang’s is Jjuangi, Minje’s is Woolmingi, Keiju’s is Nyangori, and Donghyeon’s is Tonyoni.

Check out the new KICKDOONGS characters in their official introduction video below!

Meanwhile, KickFlip is currently gearing up to make a comeback with their new mini album “KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1” on October 6. Check out their latest teasers here!