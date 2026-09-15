September Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 15, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between August 15 and September 15.

Kong Hyo Jin, the star of the hit drama “A Bona Fide Killer,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,800,097. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “A Bona Fide Killer,” “rom-com queen,” and “one shot, one kill,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “ordinary,” and “cold-hearted.” Kong Hyo Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.97 percent positive reactions.

Song Kang, who is currently starring in “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,120,872.

Jung Jun Won of “A Bona Fide Killer” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,086,970, while Lee Jun Young of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,030,954.

Ha Seok Jin, who is currently starring in “Love on the Menu,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,956,338.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Kong Hyo Jin
  2. Song Kang
  3. Jung Jun Won
  4. Lee Jun Young
  5. Ha Seok Jin
  6. Kim Hye Soo
  7. Seo Kang Jun
  8. Jeon Hye Won
  9. Park Ji Hoon
  10. Cho Yeo Jeong
  11. Ryu Jun Yeol
  12. Ahn Eun Jin
  13. Bae Jung Nam
  14. Jung Eun Chae
  15. Ahn Bo Hyun
  16. Byeon Woo Seok
  17. EXID’s Hani
  18. Kim Hye Jun
  19. Suzy
  20. Yoon Yoo Sun
  21. Ji Sung
  22. Heo Nam Jun
  23. Jung Hae In
  24. Sul Kyung Gu
  25. Lee Min Jung
  26. Park You Na
  27. Jang Seo Hee
  28. Yoo Seung Ho
  29. Ha Yun Kyung
  30. Lee Won Jung

Watch Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won in “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Ha Seok Jin in “Love on the Menu” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Bo Hyun
Ahn Eun Jin
Bae Jung Nam
Byeon Woo Seok
Cho Yeo Jeong
Ha Seok Jin
Ha Yun Kyung
Hani
Heo Nam Jun
Jang Seo Hee
Jeon Hye Won
Ji Sung
Jung Eun Chae
Jung Hae In
Jung Jun Won
Kim Hye Jun
Kim Hye Soo
Kong Hyo Jin
Lee Jun Young
Lee Min Jung
Lee Won Jung
Park Ji Hoon
Park You Na
Ryu Jun Yeol
Seo Kang Jun
Song Kang
Sul Kyung Gu
Suzy
Yoo Seung Ho
Yoon Yoo Sun

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read