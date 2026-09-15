September Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for drama actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between August 15 and September 15.

Kong Hyo Jin, the star of the hit drama “A Bona Fide Killer,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 2,800,097. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “A Bona Fide Killer,” “rom-com queen,” and “one shot, one kill,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “prove,” “ordinary,” and “cold-hearted.” Kong Hyo Jin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.97 percent positive reactions.

Song Kang, who is currently starring in “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 2,120,872.

Jung Jun Won of “A Bona Fide Killer” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 2,086,970, while Lee Jun Young of “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” came in at a close fourth with a score of 2,030,954.

Ha Seok Jin, who is currently starring in “Love on the Menu,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,956,338.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won in “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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Or watch Ha Seok Jin in “Love on the Menu” below!

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