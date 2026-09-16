Watch: Shin Min Ah, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jong Suk, And Lee Se Young Become Dangerously Entangled In 'The Remarried Empress' Teasers

Disney+’s upcoming fantasy romance “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled its new poster and teaser!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu, the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey, the prince of the Western Empire.

The main poster features Navier (Shin Min Ah), Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), and Rashta (Lee Se Young) gathered together with the throne as the backdrop. Navier is holding the hand of Heinrey, who stands by her side, while Heinrey gazes at her.

On the opposite side, Sovieshu keeps his eyes on Navier while extending one hand toward Rashta. Rashta is also holding Sovieshu’s hand, perfectly capturing the complex relationships between the four that will lead to divorce and remarriage in a single image.

The accompanying teaser shows the process of the relationship between Navier and Sovieshu being shaken by the appearance of Rashta. As Sovieshu falls for Rashta, Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom appears by Navier’s side, and the dynamics within the imperial family begin to shift.

The decisive moment comes with Sovieshu’s declaration, “I must divorce the Empress.” However, instead of backing down at the notice of divorce, Navier chooses to accept it and demands approval for her remarriage to Heinrey.

With the marriage between the Emperor and Empress broken and Rashta and Heinrey taking their respective places beside them, the story of these four, where love and power are intertwined, is set to unfold.

Watch the full teaser below:

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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