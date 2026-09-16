BIGHIT MUSIC Shares Update On Legal Action To Protect CORTIS’s Rights

BIGHIT MUSIC has shared an update on its ongoing legal efforts to protect CORTIS’s rights and privacy.

On September 16, the agency announced that it reported two foreign suspects to the police after they trespassed on CORTIS’s residence in July. The suspects admitted to illegally purchasing information about the artists’ accommodation address and entering the residence without authorization. They were referred to the prosecution without detention on charges of jointly trespassing upon a residence, but the prosecution ultimately decided not to indict them. BIGHIT MUSIC stated that it plans to formally object to the decision and seek a re-evaluation of the case.

The agency also emphasized that it will continue taking legal action against various acts that infringe upon CORTIS members’ rights, including malicious slander and insults, personal attacks, spreading false information by distorting the artists’ words or actions, sexual harassment, and other violations of their personal rights.

Read BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are continuously monitoring and taking legal action against acts that threaten the privacy and safety of CORTIS members or infringe upon their rights and interests. We would like to provide an update on the progress of our recent legal actions and our approach to addressing acts that infringe upon their rights and interests.

1. Results of Legal Action Regarding Trespassing Upon CORTIS Members’ Residence



In connection with trespassing upon the artists’ residence that occurred around July of this year, we reported two foreign suspects to the police immediately after the incident and have actively cooperated with the investigation. At the scene, the suspects admitted that they had illegally purchased information about the artists’ accommodation address through social media and entered the residence without authorization. They were referred to the prosecution without detention on charges of jointly trespassing upon a residence and have received a suspension of indictment.

A suspension of indictment means that while the prosecution has confirmed the criminal charges against the suspects, they have decided to close the case without formally indicting them. We view acts such as trespassing and the buying or selling of personal information—which pose a direct threat to our artist’s safety and privacy—with the utmost gravity. Accordingly, we plan to seek a re-evaluation of the non-prosecution decision through formal objection procedures.

Going to an artist’s accommodation or buying and selling information about their accommodation constitutes an unequivocal criminal act. Unauthorized entry into not only the private residential areas but also shared entrances, communal stairways, hallways, and elevators constitutes the criminal offense of trespassing upon a residence, and when two or more individuals enter together, the offense is subject to aggravated punishment. Even if it is out of simple curiosity, please refrain from entering artists’ accommodations or residences under any circumstances.

2. Response to Infringements Upon CORTIS Members’ Rights and Interests and Malicious Posts

We are also monitoring and taking legal action against various online acts that infringe upon the rights and interests of CORTIS members.

Recently, we have identified numerous malicious posts that include malicious slander and insults directed at the artists, personal attacks, the distortion of the artists’ words or actions to spread false information, sexual harassment, and other acts that infringe upon their personal rights.

We are comprehensively collecting relevant evidence through monitoring of major domestic and international online communities and portals, social media platforms, and music streaming sites, as well as through reports submitted by fans. Although open discussion and criticism of our artists and their music are expected, any actions that cross into infringing on our artists’ rights will be met with strict legal action to the fullest extent possible. In particular, if such conduct is repeatedly identified, we will respond firmly in accordance with our principles, regardless of the offender’s nationality and without settlement or leniency.

3. Response Regarding the Privacy and Safety of Artists at Airports and On Board Aircraft

We are continuously strengthening on-site security measures to protect the artists’ privacy and safety during transit, including at airports. Please refrain from the following conduct, as it may infringe upon the artists’ privacy and safety and cause inconvenience to other passengers and airport users.

– Boarding the same flight using illegally obtained information about the artists’ flight tickets, or secretly taking videos or photographs of the artists after boarding

– Attempting to give items to artists who are sleeping or otherwise resting on board, or attempting physical contact with them; following the artists as they move about the aircraft or waiting near them

– Arbitrarily changing the in-flight meals or other food provided to the artists or accompanying staff

– Tracking the artists’ movements through airports and boarding areas, waiting for extended periods of time, or following them by vehicle to their destination or accommodation after arrival

We are collecting evidence regarding individuals who repeatedly engage in such stalking despite fan etiquette notices and multiple verbal warnings given on-site, and we intend to take the necessary legal measures. We are also closely monitoring any attempts to distort the facts concerning the artists or staff in connection with these matters or to spread false information. We ask everyone to follow airport rules and fan etiquette so that all passengers can use airports safely.

Your interest and reports are of great help in protecting our artists. If you discover any posts or conduct that infringe upon CORTIS’s rights and interests, please actively report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).” When submitting a report, we kindly ask that you include a full PC screenshot or a PDF file clearly showing the URL, username, post content, and date, as this will assist us in taking legal action.

BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to do its utmost to protect the rights and safety of CORTIS members, both online and offline.

Thank you.