Seol In Ah Goes Undercover As A Male Secretary In New Drama “Love In Disguise”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills of Seol In Ah in character!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller about an arrogant chaebol heir (Yim Si Wan) who becomes a murder suspect and a former special forces officer (Seol In Ah) who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him. The drama is based on the popular webtoon and web novel “Why Don’t You Know She’s a Woman?” (literal translation).

Seol In Ah plays Kang Jae Hee, a passionate detective who sees everything through once she sets her mind to something. Born with a strong sense of justice and a deep hatred for bad, strange, and wicked people, she fearlessly throws herself into any situation if it means catching a criminal.

She also has the physical strength to back up her fearless determination. A former noncommissioned officer in the Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command, Kang Jae Hee boasts a total of nine dan (levels) across judo with fifth dan, hapkido with first dan, and taekwondo with third dan. Her abilities shine at crime scenes as she apprehends criminals, earning her the deep trust of her colleagues.

One day, Kang Jae Hee takes on the case of Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant third-generation chaebol heir who has been identified as a murder suspect, and becomes determined to investigate him. Concealing her identity as a detective and even disguising herself as a man, she secures a job as Yoon Yi Jun’s personal secretary, a position open only to men, and begins investigating him up close.

The newly released stills capture her precarious double life as she switches between being a detective and a male personal secretary.

Director Kim Ho Joon described Seol In Ah as “the very definition of a woman disguised as a man,” comparing her to the character of Go Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye) from the 2007 drama “Coffee Prince.” He added, “She has a strong physical presence while also taking on the role of a female lead in a romance.”

“Love in Disguise” will premiere on October 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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