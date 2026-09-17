Byun Yo Han, Roh Jae Won, And More Go All In At The Table In “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” has unveiled new stills ahead of its highly anticipated premiere!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

The newly released stills capture the film’s fast-paced story and high-stakes hold’em matches, offering a glimpse of the relentless tension that runs throughout.

The characters’ intense expressions also stand out, from Jang Tae Young, whose eyes are filled with madness, to Kaneko (Ayaka Miyoshi), who remains unfazed even with a blood-splattered face and a gun in hand. Each character is driven by their own desires, adding to the film’s gripping atmosphere.

The hold’em matches are another major highlight. Characters from different countries and with different motives gather around the same table, carefully reading each other’s hands and sizing up their opponents. Every glance and subtle movement heightens the suspense, making it difficult to predict who will come out on top and keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, the action surrounding the games adds another layer of excitement. From Park Tae Young’s jealousy-filled expression to the cheers erupting from the crowd, the film explores the characters’ emotions and relationships alongside the high-stakes games, delivering plenty of thrills beyond the card table.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will hit theaters on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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